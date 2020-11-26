On.Live Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 26th. On.Live has a market cap of $401,237.48 and $1,003.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, On.Live has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One On.Live token can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00355580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.40 or 0.03085403 BTC.

About On.Live

On.Live (ONL) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The official website for On.Live is on.live.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.