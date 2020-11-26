OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneSpan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

OSPN stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $797.24 million, a PE ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,263,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 211.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 747,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after purchasing an additional 507,575 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 4,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 496,662 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,210,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after buying an additional 387,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 369.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after buying an additional 339,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

