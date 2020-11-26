Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ontrak in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ontrak from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

