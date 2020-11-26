Oppenheimer Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $305.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $279.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.60. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 39.6% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

