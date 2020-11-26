OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Peter K. Miller Sells 10,617 Shares

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Peter K. Miller sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $45,653.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,883.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OPTN opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $221.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.78. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. OptiNose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OptiNose by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 43,702 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in OptiNose by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,788,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 229,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in OptiNose by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

