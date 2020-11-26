OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud Sells 10,593 Shares of Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 10,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $46,503.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,593 shares in the company, valued at $933,283.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%. The company had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OptiNose by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 69,109 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after buying an additional 1,567,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,788,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 229,146 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in OptiNose by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

