OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Receives $20.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.78. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 37,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $166,621.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $45,653.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,883.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $18,300 and have sold 58,237 shares worth $258,778. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in OptiNose by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,400 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in OptiNose by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,788,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 229,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OptiNose by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 69,109 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OptiNose by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 51,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

