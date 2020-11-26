Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $57.41 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

