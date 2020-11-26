O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Cut by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,989.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY opened at $444.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $454.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210 in the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

