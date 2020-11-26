Orex Minerals Inc. (REX.V) (CVE:REX) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Shares of Orex Minerals Inc. (REX.V) (CVE:REX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.14. Orex Minerals Inc. (REX.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 53,055 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 million and a PE ratio of -7.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16.

Orex Minerals Inc. (REX.V) Company Profile (CVE:REX)

Orex Minerals Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; Sandra Escobar silver-gold project located to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and Jumping Josephine gold project located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

