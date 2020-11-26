Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ørsted A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ørsted A/S has an average rating of Hold.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of DNNGY opened at $58.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $60.40.

About Ørsted A/S

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.