Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $28,209,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000.

Several research firms have commented on OTIS. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion and a PE ratio of 35.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.04.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

