Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 1,405 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 63.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,571 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2,515.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,993 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mondelez International by 77.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,734 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,985,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,997,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.