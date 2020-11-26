Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 15 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Booking were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after buying an additional 233,397 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 233,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Booking by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 202,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booking by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,822.69.

Booking stock opened at $2,063.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,826.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,733.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,128.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $45.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.