Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 24,709 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,830 shares of company stock worth $36,323,535. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average is $82.00. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

