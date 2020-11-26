Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. AMG Funds LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 18.4% during the third quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 19.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 131,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 29.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $104.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $104.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

