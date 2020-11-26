Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 200 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in VMware were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in VMware by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $7,940,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $772,387,000 after acquiring an additional 28,593 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cross Research upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $475,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,037 shares of company stock worth $7,050,117. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $141.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.