Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 20,354 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 5.30% of IntriCon worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IntriCon by 72.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in IntriCon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IIN stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.01. IntriCon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Research analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.