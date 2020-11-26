Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 300 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

TSN stock opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

