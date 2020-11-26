Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys New Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 208.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 254.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.76. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

SAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

