Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 912.4% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 797,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,627,000 after purchasing an additional 719,087 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 34.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,628,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after purchasing an additional 419,307 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 276,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 140,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM stock opened at $57.78 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $353,032.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,726.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $196,870.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,322.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,110 shares of company stock worth $2,643,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.