Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Cuts Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIAC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

VIAC opened at $34.82 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

