Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 2,991,500 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Cree were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cree by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cree by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cree by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,584 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

Get Cree alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CREE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.57. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $91.04.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.