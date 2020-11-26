Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,318,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,000,199,000 after acquiring an additional 49,368 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,138,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,422,000 after purchasing an additional 321,761 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,701,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,279,000 after purchasing an additional 60,958 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,616,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,258,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,971,000 after acquiring an additional 74,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $130.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

