Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 380.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,075 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $9,036,666 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $144.08 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $153.33. The company has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.92 and its 200-day moving average is $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.