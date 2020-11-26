Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 626.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 209.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 736,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,820,000 after purchasing an additional 498,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $219.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.88.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

