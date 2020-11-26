Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Grows Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,274,000 after acquiring an additional 385,340 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.62.

Shares of KKR opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.48. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

