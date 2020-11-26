Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $233,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 32.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Aflac were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

