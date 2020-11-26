Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $306,000 Stock Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 340,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,013 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 262,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,616,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 217,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 59,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $755.87 million, a PE ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. Equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments.

