Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,039,384,000 after purchasing an additional 447,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,876,930,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,825,000 after buying an additional 70,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,212,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,842,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

Shares of NOC opened at $312.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.95 and a 200-day moving average of $320.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

