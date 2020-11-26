Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.79% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,055,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $4,557,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.61.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

