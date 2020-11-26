Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Makes New $402,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PayPal by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in PayPal by 40.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after acquiring an additional 375,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on PayPal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.05.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $214.46 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $216.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.24 and a 200-day moving average of $181.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

