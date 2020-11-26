Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 1,091 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,771,051,000 after purchasing an additional 541,649 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,376 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,738 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,540,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,991,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,041,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

D opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,970.50, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

