Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.05% of Black Knight worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

NYSE BKI opened at $91.06 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

