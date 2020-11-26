Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 107,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $160.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.14. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,871 shares of company stock worth $18,609,469. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

