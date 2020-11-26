Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 1,198,500 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,198,500 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Wix.com by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Wix.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Wix.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.41.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $250.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $319.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.20 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.88.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.