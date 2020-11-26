Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 1,275 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in NIKE by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,226,877 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $154,022,000 after buying an additional 218,507 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 27.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 290.9% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 161,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $135.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $136.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,098,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 737,276 shares of company stock worth $92,619,637 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

