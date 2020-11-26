Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 1,900 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 702,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,988,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ opened at $204.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $208.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

