Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 8,227 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,683,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $227.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.90 and a 200 day moving average of $244.95. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.93.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

