Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Takes $395,000 Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1,373.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EHTH. ValuEngine raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of eHealth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.66. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

