Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Takes Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Omeros by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,396,000 after purchasing an additional 409,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $721.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. Omeros Co. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

