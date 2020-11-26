Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Intuit by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $4,300,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.28.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,536 shares of company stock worth $15,073,078. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $350.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $377.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

