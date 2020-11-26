Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $236.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.53 and its 200-day moving average is $202.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

