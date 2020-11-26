Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.98.

PK opened at $16.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 55.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 334,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 276,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 66,324 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 421,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

