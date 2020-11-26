PARSIQ Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000938 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $16.38 million and approximately $565,528.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00078309 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00020842 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003805 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,720,278 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io.

PARSIQ Token Trading

