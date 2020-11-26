Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

Partner Communications stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 0.77. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

