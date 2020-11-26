Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

Several research firms have commented on PATK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of PATK traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.74. 128,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $69.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Patrick Industries news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $111,200.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 286,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,209,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,639,000 after acquiring an additional 86,867 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 65,355 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 200.0% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 120.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 132,810 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

