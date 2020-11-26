PAX Gold Price Tops $1,819.72 on Major Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $74.57 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,819.72 or 0.10611495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00071842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00022743 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00360601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.26 or 0.03074679 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 40,980 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.