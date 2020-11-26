Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) in a research note published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 185.83 ($2.43).

LON CINE opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43. The company has a market capitalization of $541.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. Cineworld Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 232.40 ($3.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.28.

In related news, insider Damian Sanders acquired 57,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £24,915.06 ($32,551.69).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

