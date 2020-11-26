Penn National Gaming, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn National Gaming in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 255,975 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,288.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 44,125 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $1,391,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,288.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,340 shares of company stock worth $6,131,330. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

